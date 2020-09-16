1/
Thomas John Brown
1954 - 2020
Thomas John Brown

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas John Brown, 65 of Valparaiso and formerly of Whiting, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020. He was born September 30, 1954 in Hammond to George and Violet (Matlon) Brown. Tom retired as an instrument electrician and had worked for Cargill and BP. He attended St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center, Valparaiso and was an auxiliary member of the VFW Post 988 and American Legion Post 94 of Valparaiso. Tom was a car enthusiast and enjoyed music.

On December 14, 2005 in Crown Point, Tom married Janice Goheen (nee Lightcap) who survives along with his siblings, Cathleen (Dan) Critchfield, Bobbie (Tim) Boskovich, and George (Pat) Brown; many nieces and nephews; step-children, Heather (Eric) Belford, Shannon (Adam) Brown, Leah (Darcy) Hartzell, and Jonathan Goheen; and 13 step-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 17, 2020 from 3:00-5:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service beginning at 5:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Veteran's charity of your choice or St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Center.



Published in The Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
SEP
17
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Moeller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Moeller Funeral Home
104 Roosevelt Road
Valparaiso, IN 46383
(219) 462-0535
