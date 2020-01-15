Thomas Jordan Richardson

MOROCCO, IN - Thomas Jordan Richardson 30, of Morocco, IN, died on Sunday, January 12, 2020 in a tragic car accident. He was born July 21, 1989 to Patrick and Cindy Richardson of Lake Village and leaves behind a loving wife, Celeste Richardson; a daughter, Thea Richardson, 3; a son Castin Richardson, 10 months; 2 sisters, Amber (Cody) Sprayberry and Hannah Richardson; grandmother, Kathleen Koomans; along with many other aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by grandparents, Ronald and Jacqueline Richardson and Robert Funk and his beloved uncle Ronald Richardson. From his birth to his death on Sunday, he created love and laughter to all of those around him. His witty personality made him loved by all. He was a dedicated "gamer" and was notorious for making swords and other weapons out of anything. Thomas was a proud IBEW 697 Electrician and just recently reached a Journeyman status after a long and hard apprenticeship. Thomas had a huge heart and loved spending time with all the babies in his life: Thea, Castin, Micah, Elliott, Olivia, Evelyn, and Sylvie. He was a 2008 North Newton High School graduate where he was an excellent wrestler and the Homecoming King. He was a lifelong 4H Horse and Pony member and looked forward to sharing 4H with his children.

The family will greet friends from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 604 E. Commercial Ave, Lowell, with Pastor Wayne Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Murphy Cemetery in Morocco. The Richardson family would like to extend our gratitude to all for their kind words and condolences in such a tragic time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thomas' young family. www.sheetsfuneral.com