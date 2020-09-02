1/
Thomas Joseph Pietrusinski D.D.S.
Thomas Joseph Pietrusinski, D.D.S.

LOWELL, IN - Dr. Thomas Joseph Pietrusinski, 72, of Lowell, passed away on August 25, 2020. Survived by his devoted wife, Rita (nee Witczak). Preceded in death by parents, Joseph and Evelyn. Tom brought smiles and laughter to family and friends alike. A graduate of Loyola University, School of Dentistry, Class of 1973, better known as "Dr. Tom", he practiced dentistry in Chicago and Calumet City, IL and Munster, IN. Upon retirement, Tom often reflected on memorable times spent with his patients. In lieu of flowers, please take a moment to reflect on humorous stories and fond memories of time shared with Tom.

Due to current circumstances, a memorial mass will be held at a future date.

Arrangements entrusted to ELMWOOD FUNERAL CHAPEL & CREMATORY, Cedar Lake. For more information 219-374-9300 or www.elmwoodchapel.com.




Published in The Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
