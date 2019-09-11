Thomas K. Burns

Thomas K. Burns, age 68, of Valparaiso, formerly Merrillville, IN, passed away on September 6, 2019. He was a graduate of Andrean High School, class of 1970, where he starred in basketball and track. Tom received his Degree from Vincennes University. After graduation he joined the family business, "The Burns Agency" in Lake Station. Tom was an avid photographer and fisherman, and loved his Irish heritage. He was a true Cubs and Notre Dame fan. Tom was preceded in death by his parents- Thomas and Vernice Burns; brother, Timothy, and sister, Cheryl Golkowski. He is survived by his wife of 37 years Carol (nee Bielak) Burns; children, Kristina Burns, Kim (Nick) Mallory, Kelli (Kyle Wiggins) Burns; granddaughter Brynlee; sister, Bonnie Walker; brothers, Terry (Claire Duquette) Burns, Pat (Robyn) Burns, many loving nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m.with a Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. Cubs and Notre Dame attire is welcomed. www.burnsfuneral.com