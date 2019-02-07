Thomas L. Beird
HAMMOND, IN - Thomas L. Beird, age 80, of Hammond, passed away Tuesday, February 9, 2019 at Munster Community. Thomas proudly served his country as a sharpshooter in the United States Army. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN 46321. Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Michael J. Yadron. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 9, 2019 from 9:30 am until time of Mass at St Thomas More. Arrangements are entrusted to REES FUNERAL HOME HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Rd, Hobart. (219) 942-2109 or online at www.reesfuneralhomes.com