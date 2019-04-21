Thomas L. Brosseau

HIGHLAND, IN – Thomas L. Brosseau, 83, formerly of Calumet City, IL passed away Monday, April 15, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born April 19, 1935 in Hammond to Leon and Lela (nee Thompson) Brosseau.

Thomas is survived by his sons, Joseph (JoAnn) and Raymond (Carol); daughter, Susan (John) Doherty; grandchildren, TJ (Rupa) Brosseau, Patrick Doherty, Michael John Doherty, Maureen Doherty, and Samantha Brosseau; step-granddaughters, JoAnn (Michael) Farris and Colleen (Thomas) DeWolf; great-grandson, Stone Brosseau; and sisters-in-law, Anita Trier, Maria Modjeski, and Lynn Modjeski.He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Diane; his parents; brother James; brothers-in-law, JosephModjeski and John Trier; and sister-in-law Carolyn Brosseau. In Tom's final weeks, lifelong friend Victoria Skurka assisted in his care.

After attending St. Joseph College, Tom owned and operated Brosseau Furniture in Calumet City before completing his working career with Boilermakers Local 374. While a city councilman in Calumet City, Tom proposed the idea of the Smiley Face water towers to then-Mayor Bob Stefaniak. During his long-time membership in the Calumet City Lions Club, he was honored with the Melvin Jones Award, named for the Chicago native who founded Lions Clubs International in 1917.

The Calumet City Labor Day Parade's starting point, for years, was in front of Tom and Diane's home.

Friends and family from near and far would gather there before for breakfast and after for an onion fry and cookout.

Tom was well-known for his mechanical creativity and his ability to fix almost anything. Those who had the good fortune to know him will miss him dearly.

Visitation will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Reverend Charles Niblick at St. Goretti Church, 550 Northgate Dr., Dyer, IN on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a visitation at the church, from 9:30 a.m. until the 10:00 a.m. Mass. Interment will be private. www.kishfuneralhome