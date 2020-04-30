Thomas L. Dudy

DYER, IN - Thomas L. Dudy, 79 of Dyer, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Katherine (nee Kulik); daughters, Carolyn (Garrett) Adams and Janice (Derek) Pipgrass; sons, Mark and Craig Dudy; 8 grandchildren; sister, Patricia (late Leonard) Dworniczek; brothers, Michael (Suzie) Dudy and James Dudy; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Steven and Leona Dudy; brother, Paul Dudy.

Tom retired from Arcelor Mittal Steel with over 35 years of service. He was a member of S.O.A.R. and the 25-year Club. He was a longtime Crossing Guard in Dyer at Connie's Corner. Tom was an avid dog lover. He enjoyed spending time picking mushrooms and entertaining his eight grandchildren. Memorial contributions to or Paws in his memory would be appreciated. Funeral service will be private. www.kishfuneralhome.net