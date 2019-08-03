Thomas L. Martinez

CHESTERTON, IN - Thomas L. Martinez, of Chesterton, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at the age of 73.

Tom graduated from Gary Edison High School, class of 1965 and worked as an electrician at Amoco Oil until his retirement in 1999. Tom loved sports – baseball and football – and enjoyed tailgating with the Bears every chance he could.

Tom leaves behind his devoted wife, Lynda; his beloved children: Tammy (Mark) Neely, Cherie (Rob) Busenbark, Aimee (Jeff) Pribyl, and Thomas (Kammie) Martinez; and his treasured grandchildren; Cameron Neely, Zachary, Hannah and Carter Busenbark, Brody and Charlie Pribyl, and Kason and Aislynn Martinez. He is preceded in death by his parents: Connie and Thomas Martinez; and brothers: James and Randy Martinez.

Friends and family are invited to visit on Sunday, August 4, 2019 from 12:00-4:00 PM at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary. Private burial to be held at a later date. For more information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.