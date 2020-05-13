Thomas Leroy Kemp
Thomas Leroy Kemp LANSING, IL - Thomas Leroy Kemp, age 86 of Lansing, IL passed away peacefully Monday, May 11, 2020. Thomas is survived by his loving children, Sandra (Douglas Jansma) Wojciechowski, Kelly (James) Martinson, and Tracy (Dave) Michalski. Loving grandfather of Corey, Laura, Amanda, Haley, Matthew, Mariely, Sophie, Luke, David and great grandfather of Enoch. Also surviving is loving friend and caregiver Elizabeth. Thomas was preceded in death by his loving parents Ausie and Elsa Kemp, cherished brother Russell (Renee) Kemp, and sister Audrey (Walter) Kaszak. Due to the COVID-19 virus situation, funeral services for Thomas will be limited. We are asking family and friends to please limit your time with the family so we can stay in compliance with the state regulations. Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 6:00 PM, with a short service beginning directly at 6:00 PM, with Pastor John Holyer officiating. Thomas will be laid to rest at Oak Glen Cemetery, Lansing, IL. Thomas was a carpenter and a proud member of the Carpenters Union for 50 years. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Army, where he served in the Korean War and he enjoyed being a Boxer in the Army. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was loved by many and he will be truly missed. www.schroederlauer.com

Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.
