Thomas M. McCormick

LOWELL, IN - Thomas "Tom" McCormick, age 70, of Lowell, passed away June 17, 2019 after a brief battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimer's. He was the loving husband of 46 years to Cindy and the fun loving dad to his sons Michael and Kevin.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Kevin; siblings Jim (Anita) McCormick, Bill (Deb) McCormick, and Anne (Larry) Williams; and many nieces and nephews and his devoted dog, Chloe. He was preceded in death by his son, Michael. Tom was a maintenance mechanic at Lake Central High School and retired after 20 years of service. He loved his family; his animals, especially his horses; all kids, especially the little ones; and life. Tom…..always with a smile on his face.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St John on Friday, June 21, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 11 am. He will be buried at West Creek Cemetery in Lowell next to his much loved son, Michael.