Thomas M. Mills

PORTAGE, IN -

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Please join us as we honor and celebrate the life of Thomas M. Mills, who owned Mills Automotive in Portage, IN for 26 years. Although retired, he continued to work, doing what he loved, for Craig Jones at CAMs in Chesterton,IN.

A memorial service will be held on October 13, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Duneland Falls Meeting Center, 1100 N. Max Mochal Highway (SR 149), Chesterton, IN 46304. We will be gathering to share some of our favorite memories and stories, and to laugh, cry and remember a wonderful person who is greatly.

Memories may be shared at www.whitelovefuneralhome.com.