Thomas M. Pemberton

VALPARAISO, IN - Thomas M. Pemberton, 87 of Valparaiso, passed away Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was born July 6, 1931 in Pennsylvania to Thomas O. and Beatrice Pemberton. Thomas was a highly decorated U.S. Army Veteran, serving in Korea and Vietnam, receiving 3 Bronze Stars, 5 Purple Hearts, and the Congressional Medal of Honor. He was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Portage, VVA Chapter 905 in Portage, and the American Legion Post 94, VFW Post 988, and Moose Lodge, all of Valparaiso. Thomas retired from the Local 150 Operating Engineers as a heavy equipment operator.

Thomas is survived by his daughters, Cindy Henry and Becky Bair-Graham; grandchildren, Richard O. (Marina) Tabor, Angie Henry, Jeremiah, Patricia Ann, Ricky, and Andrew Vasas, Jenny (Eric) Beschinski, Beth (David) Hamstra, and Billy Bennett, Sr.; great grandchildren, Tyler, Richie, Alec (Emily), Reyna, Kelsie, Skylar, Hannah, Evan, Cora, Lilly, and Billy Bennett, Jr.; and great-great grandchildren, Zeke and Piper. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives, Ruth Ann (Miller) Pemberton and Jeanette (Bair) Pemberton; daughter, Patricia J. Vasas; and son, Thomas E. Pemberton.

Visitation will be Monday, March 18, 2019 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Moeller Funeral Home 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with a Funeral Service Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery, Valparaiso.