  • "Rest easy in the arms of our Jesus . A friend from the..."
  • "William, Amy & Emily and family, So sorry to hear of the..."
    - Joel & Shirley Whitcraft
  • "William and family, Thinking about you all as you go..."
  • "Hi Sharon and family! Had to say how sad about Tom! Our..."
    - Terry & Eunice Hartigan
  • "I am so sad at the passing of my dear friend Tom. The..."
    - Joe Hadley
The Meeks Mortuary & Crematory - Washington Street Chapel
415 E Washington Street
Muncie, IN
47305
(765)-288-6669
MUNCIE, IN - Thomas M. Spoerner, 81, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 in Muncie, IN. Tom was born December 1, 1938 in Hammond to Arthur Spoerner and Ruth Gledhill Spoerner. He graduated from Hammond High School in 1956. He taught art for forty-two years with the majority of it at Ball State University.

Survivors include his wife of fifty-six years, Sharon Spoerner; two sons, Michael Spoerner (wife, Sandy and son, Noah) of Albuquerque, New Mexico and William Spoerner (wife, Amy and daughter, Emily) of Fishers, Indiana. Brother, James Spoerner (wife, Dolly) of Ft. Myers Beach, Florida; sister, Sharlene R. Bozack of Tempe, Arizona; sister-in-law, Kathi Carlson (husband, Larry) of Michigan City, Indiana. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and sister-in-law, Arthur and Audrey Spoerner; his father and mother-in-law, Albert and Annamae Archer; and his brother-in-law Sam Bozack.
Published in The Times on Mar. 25, 2020
