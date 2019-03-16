Thomas Martin Grill

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Heard about Thomas's death through my Catalina friends. The..."
    - Cary Schultz
  • "My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your..."
    - Earnie Ray
  • "So young; so precious. May God's loving care comfort you..."
  • "Our deepest sympathy to family and dear friends of Thomas,..."
    - The D. Williams Family

Thomas Martin Grill

CEDAR LAKE, IN - With deepest sorrow, we share that Thomas Martin Grill, age 18, of Cedar Lake, IN, our beloved son, brother, family member, and friend passed away on February 25, 2019.

Those who knew Thomas, even just a little, lost a shining light in their lives.

Thomas will be missed every day by his beloved family, his father Tom Grill, his mother Patty Grill, his brothers Rudy, Daniel, and Charlie, his sister Suzie, grandparents Keith and Sharon Grill, grandmother Carol Cain, as well as his loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.

We know Thomas is now with his grandfather, Martin J. Cain, Jr., great grandmother, Monica Kreten, and is loved here on earth as well as in heaven.We love and miss you so much Thomas

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Avenue in St. John, IN. Visitation will be on Sunday March 17, 2019 from 2:00 until 8:00 p.m. at FAGEN-MILLER. Thomas' funeral Mass will be held at later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to in Thomas' name to allow others the opportunity to visit their "happy place." www.fagenmiller.com
Funeral Home
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
(219) 365-2674
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.