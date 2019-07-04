Thomas Mitchell

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas Mitchell age 83, peacefully passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Mitchell; children, Greg Mitchell, Joan (John) Buss, Michael (Elizabeth) Mitchell, Jason (Melissa) Mitchell, Jackie (Rich) Contreras, Julie Adams and Debi Mitchell and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his sons, Christopher Mitchell and Anthony Mitchell.

Tom was an active member at Crossroads Church that faithfully served the Hopkins Park Ministry and many other "behind the scenes" ministries. He was known as the "go to" guy that would help anyone in need. Tom was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and will truly be missed by all whose lives he touched.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Crossroads Community Church, 1538 Janice Drive, Schererville, IN with Pastor Drew Brown officiating.

Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.