Thomas N. Brennan

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas N. Brennan, age 38, of Hammond, passed away April 12, 2019. He is survived by his brother Bennett, fiance Marisa Banegas, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 followed by a private cremation. Visitation Wednesday from 2:00-9:00 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

