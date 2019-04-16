Thomas N. Brennan (1980 - 2019)
Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Marisa and all of Tom's family and friends, So sorry for..."
    - Randy Gumkowski

Thomas N. Brennan

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas N. Brennan, age 38, of Hammond, passed away April 12, 2019. He is survived by his brother Bennett, fiance Marisa Banegas, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and family members.

Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, IL 60409 followed by a private cremation. Visitation Wednesday from 2:00-9:00 p.m. and Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

For service information (708)862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.
Funeral Home
Castle Hill Funeral Home
248 - 155th Place
Calumet City, IL 60409
(708) 862-4480
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Apr. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.