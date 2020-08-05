Thomas Norman Boege

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas Norman Boege, age 87, of Schererville, IN was born into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary O'Neil Boege and his second wife, Catherine Riley Boege. He is survived by sons: Thomas N. (Sherri) Boege Jr. of Hanover Park, IL, Paul (Hia) Boege of Marysville, WA, John Boege of Schereville, IN, Lawrence Boege of Schererville, IN, Thomas (Sharon) Leyden of Indianapolis, James (Alissa) Leyden of Littleton, CO, Mark (Maureen) Leyden of Indianapolis and Paul (Lauren) Leyden of Greenland, NH and ten grandchildren.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1953–1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He spent sixteen months in Korea. He was a longtime math teacher at Phil Sheridan School in South Chicago. He was beloved by students and colleagues alike. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and Briar Ridge Country Club. A generous spirit and kind heart, he enjoyed laughing with family and friends and brightened many lives.

Visitation will be on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., (next to Fitness Pointe) Munster, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.

