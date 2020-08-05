1/1
Thomas Norman Boege
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Thomas Norman Boege

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas Norman Boege, age 87, of Schererville, IN was born into eternal life on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Preceded in death by his first wife, Rosemary O'Neil Boege and his second wife, Catherine Riley Boege. He is survived by sons: Thomas N. (Sherri) Boege Jr. of Hanover Park, IL, Paul (Hia) Boege of Marysville, WA, John Boege of Schereville, IN, Lawrence Boege of Schererville, IN, Thomas (Sharon) Leyden of Indianapolis, James (Alissa) Leyden of Littleton, CO, Mark (Maureen) Leyden of Indianapolis and Paul (Lauren) Leyden of Greenland, NH and ten grandchildren.

Thomas served in the U.S. Army from 1953–1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant. He spent sixteen months in Korea. He was a longtime math teacher at Phil Sheridan School in South Chicago. He was beloved by students and colleagues alike. He was a member of St. Maria Goretti Church and Briar Ridge Country Club. A generous spirit and kind heart, he enjoyed laughing with family and friends and brightened many lives.

Visitation will be on Saturday August 8, 2020 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., (next to Fitness Pointe) Munster, IN followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Drive, Dyer, IN. Interment, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Avenue, Munster, IN 46321.

www.kishfuneralhome.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
09:30 - 11:30 AM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
Send Flowers
AUG
8
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00 PM
St. Maria Goretti Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved