Thomas Owen Meister

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Thomas Owen Meister, 80, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away May 8, 2019. Tom was born in 1938 in Gary, IN, and is survived by his daughter Vickie Craig (Christopher), granddaughters Christine, Kelly and Katie and son Dr. Jeffrey Meister (Kim), and grandson Noah, his sisters Joann Hasse and Barb Glinstra and brother Jim Meister. Tom earned a degree in Pharmacy from Purdue University and owned several drug stores in the Plymouth area before retiring and relocating to Arizona. Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Helen Meister of Lake Station and Bremen, IN.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at a future date.