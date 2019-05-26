Thomas Patrick Cronin

MUNSTER, IN - Thomas Patrick Cronin, age 76, of Munster, IN passed away on May 24, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Kathleen Cronin (nee Vrankin); children: Kelly (Daniel) Gossman, Brian Cronin, Kevin Cronin, and Michael (Katerina) Cronin; grandchildren: Hannah Grossman, Emma Grossman, Alexis Cronin, and Abigail Cronin; siblings: Rev. Michael Cronin, Maureen Daniel, Kathleen Cronin, Eileen Porter, Margaret Cronin, and Mariellen Cronin; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents: Catherine Cronin (nee Madden) and Thomas Francis Cronin; and brother: Timothy Cronin.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday May 29, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday May 30, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with Fr. Mike Yadron officiating. Interment will be at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the or to the Parkinson's Foundation in his loving memory. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.