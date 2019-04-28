Thomas Paul Buikema

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Thomas Paul Buikema, 67, of Cedar Lake, Indiana, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. He is survived by his adoring children, Barbara (Jeff) Jordan, Tracy (John) Wood, Sally (Scott) Logsdon, Kimberly (Alex) Mihail, Kyle Buikema, loving sisters, Sandra (Ed) Sherry, Susan (Dave) Sims, Nancy (Ken) Schroeder, seven loving grandchildren, four loving great grandchildren and three dear stepchildren. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents Hank and Marge Buikema.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Monday, April 29, 2019, at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Road, Highland, Indiana 46322. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 AM at the funeral home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, burial will follow at Calumet Park Cemetery.

Thomas was retired from Iron Workers Local 395.

For additional information, please contact Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center Konnie Kuiper-Kevin Nordyke by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com