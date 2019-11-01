Thomas Perfetti

Service Information
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN
46356
(219)-696-0921
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Thomas Perfetti

LAKE VILLAGE, IN - Thomas Perfetti, 69, of Lake Village, IN, passed away October 27, 2019. He is survived by his brother, Dominic (Sheree) Perfetti; Brother in law, John (Evie) Morrow; nieces and nephews, Kimberley (Kurtis) Kintzel, Bryan (Julie) Morrow, Mark (Gwen) Perfetti, Kevin Perfetti, Sean Perfetti, Jennifer Morrow, Heather Kretz, Jessica (Cory) Vandermark, Sarah Perfetti, Natalie (Michael Oates) Perfetti, Nicolas Perfetti, Emily Perfetti; and numerous great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Phyllis Perfetti; siblings, Larry (Janet) and Virginia Morrow. Tom retired from US Steel with United Steelworkers.

Visitation, Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 1:00 - 2:00 PM, with Memorial Service at 2:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell, IN, www.sheetsfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Sierra Club, sierraclub.org.
Published in The Times on Nov. 1, 2019
