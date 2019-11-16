Thomas Peterson

LOWELL, IN - Thomas Peterson70, of Lowell, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sang; children, Paula (Jeff) Tier of OH, Dawn (Mike) Cox of Lake Village, Denise (Mark) McLean-Wolgemuth of Lowell, Tai (Thuy) Nguyen and Tuyen (Dao) Bui; 15 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; siblings, Jim ( Susan), Robert (Mai), Michael (Mikki) and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; son, Allen D. and sister, Carol Anderson.

Tom was retired from Arcelor-Mittal as a Millwright and an avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing and woodworking.

Visitation, Sunday November 17, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 PM, with Funeral Services Monday at 11:00 AM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E Commercial Ave., Lowell. Burial will follow in Lowell Memorial Cemetery.

www.sheetsfuneral.com