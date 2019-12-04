Thomas R. Butynski

WILLOWBROOK, IL - Thomas R. Butynski, 62 of Willowbrook, IL peacefully passed away December 1, 2019. Tom was born on June 6, 1957 in Hammond, IN the son of Joseph and Lottie Butynski. He graduated from Munster High School in 1975. He was a residential real estate appraiser for 30 plus years and owner of Apex Appraisal Company Inc. in Westmont, IL. He married Catherine Hruskocy October 3, 1997.

He enjoyed fishing, skiing, camping, was a lover of animals and had a great passion for cooking for his friends and family. He was know as "The Wizard" of many things.

He is survived by his loving wife Catherine Butynski nee Hruskocy as well as his siblings Elaine Butynski, Marlene (Marlon) Veldkamp, Joellen (Branko) Aleksandrovich, his mother in law Catherine Hruskocy, sister and brother in laws Marycolette (Ron) Chupp and Stephen (Mary Beth) Hruskocy. He is also survived by nieces and nephews Rob (fiance Leslie Gouliaeu) Shimko, Jeff Shimko, Sophia Hruskocy, Matthew Hruskocy, and Gretchen (Pierre) Sosa as well as a great nephew Luke Sosa.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Lottie Butynski, sister Karen Butynski, brother Kenneth, nephew Tim Veldkamp and his father in law Stephen Hruskocy Sr.

Visitation will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday December 6, 2019 at St. Maria Goretti Catholic Church in Dyer, IN at 10:00 a.m. Cremation rites will follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Tom's name to Lakeshorepaws.org or your favorite animal rescue charity.