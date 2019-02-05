Thomas R. Lewallen

DYER, IN - Thomas R. Lewallen, 77, of Dyer, passed away on January 26, 2019, surrounded by family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by beloved wife of almost 49 years, June (nee Tangerman) Lewallen; children, Jessica (Nick) Pavlakis, John (Ken Ferrari) Cinko, and Joe (Cathy) Cinko; grandchildren, Alex Pavlakis, Samantha Pavlakis, Joey Cinko, and Kayli Cinko; brother, Jim (late Donna) Lewallen; sister, Jane (late Paul) Leckrone; brother-in-law, Larry (late Ruth) Tangerman; and cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents, Russell and Margaret (nee Caldwell) Lewallen; in-laws, Richard and Elsie (nee Fehlman) Tangerman; sister-in-law, Judy (late Robert) Trost; two nephews; and beloved furry family members: Missy, Mindy, Peggy and KC Lee.

Family and friends may gather at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Avenue, Crown Point, IN, on Friday, February 8, 2019, for visitation from 3:00-7:00 p.m. Honor Guard will begin at 7:00 p.m., followed by prayers and memorials. Cremation and burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.Tom served in the U.S. Army, earning a National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After his service, Tom began his career in 1969 in the computer department of Calumet National Bank. He remained at the bank through changes and acquisitions, and retired as an Executive Vice President and Trust Officer from its successor, First Midwest Bank. Tom was a member of the Exchange Club and served on the Sanitary Board for the Town of Dyer, including several terms as President.Tom was truly an amazing man and a blessing to all who knew him. He always put his family first. He did not raise his voice, did not argue, was not judgmental, did not force his opinions on others. His kind, loving, caring, giving and smiling nature made an impact on everyone he met. Tom enjoyed time with his family, attending his grandchildren's events, reading, tennis, fishing, golfing, sports in general, and spending time with June at their home away from home at Jellystone Park in Pierceton, IN, where they made many wonderful friends.Special thanks to Dr. B. Keralavarma and staff, and the staff in 7C at Franciscan St. Margaret Hospital in Dyer for the amazing love, compassion and support they gave to our husband/father and our family during a difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Humane Indiana (www.humaneindiana.orgonate/) in Tom's memory. Online condolences may be left at chapellawnfunerals.com.