Thomas R. Schreuder

Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
7:00 PM
Obituary
MUNSTER, IN - Thomas R. Schreuder, age 89, of Munster, passed away on January 18, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife: Virginia (nee Clark); loving children: Thomas (Crystal) Schreuder, Amanda Schreuder, and Sarah (Mark) Givens; grandchildren: Joshua, Timothy, Stephen, and Cierra; step-children: Daniel (Linda) Martin, Darlene Martin, and Debbie (Carl) Vacarro; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters: Lois and Marge. Thomas was a member of Ridge United Methodist Church in Munster.

Visitation with the family will be on Wednesday January 22, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Jan. 21, 2020
