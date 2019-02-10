Thomas Ray Liden

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Thomas Ray Liden, age 81 of Schererville, passed away Thursday, February 7, 2018. Thomas is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Janet; son, Brian (Laura) Liden; grandchildren, Sarah and Ethan Liden; sisters in law, Joan (late Jack) Mellendorf and Kathy Winiczay; and numerous nieces and nephews. Thomas spent 40 years in the Oil Industry working for Sinclar and E.C.I. He retired from Amoco. He was an avid Cubs fan. Thomas was a 25-year cancer survivor.

Services were private and entrusted to SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 219.322.7766 solanpruzinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times on Feb. 10, 2019
