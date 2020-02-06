Thomas Sawochka

CROWN POINT, IN - Thomas Sawochka, age 79 of Crown Point, passed away February 3, 2020. He was an Air Force veteran. He worked for the Teamsters Local 142 as a B.A. and was a member of the American Legion Post 0430 and a former mason. Tom was also a 53-year gold card member of Gary Sportsman Club.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents: Michael and Irene Sawochka; brother, Donald Sawochka; step-daughter, Deanna Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Patty (Codespoti); daughter, Carla Martin; son, Michael Sawochka; grandchildren: Hana and Rachel Martin; nieces and nephews: Don and Daria Sawochka, Pam Sawochka Dundas, Trish Prendergast; brother-in-law, Marcus Malczewski; sister-in-law, Martha Prendergast; stepson, W.M. Dykstra; great-granddaughter, Kiley Patterson; sister-in-law, Dorothy Sawochka; the entire Malczewski and Prendergast families.

Many thanks to all his healthcare providers. Donation may be made to . Burns Funeral Home, Crown Point, IN entrusted with private arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com