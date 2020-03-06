Thomas T. Rosowicz "Smokey"

Thomas T. Rosowicz "Smokey", age 83 passed away March 1, 2020, due to a long battle with cancer/stroke. Born August 2, 1936 in Hammond, Indiana to parents Ted and Gertrude Rosowicz. He attended Hammond High School class of 1954. Attained Engineering Degree from Kansas University in 1959, and a Masters Degree in Business from Stanford University during the 1970's.

Tom was a USAF veteran during the Vietnam era, assigned as Electronic Warfare Officer flying aboard B-52's, where he rose to the rank of Major. Upon leaving military service he was employed by United Technologies Corp. / NASA until his retirement. Tom was a follower of the Chicago Cubs and Bears and the New England Patriots.

He is survived by brother, Ted; nephew, Adam and Victoria Rosowicz; one son by a previous marriage, Ryan; current wife, Margory; three stepsons, William, Timothy and Kenneth Davenport, and many grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents, Ted and Gertrude Rosowicz.

Per family request, cremation will be accorded. A memorial service will be planned, for a later date, in the Winter Park, FL location.

"Smokey" will be missed by not only his family, but by all the friends he made through life.