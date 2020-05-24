To the Family of Father Tibbs - My family has been members of St. John the Evangelist Parish for 37 years and remember Father very well.

We liked Him as an Associate Priest and was sorry to have Him

leave to go to St. Mary's in Kouts. He will be missed by everyone who knew Him and loved Him - He is now up in Heaven with Our Lord.

May He rest in eternal peace and let perpetual light shine upon Him.



Keith, Marcia & Erin Ulan

Friend