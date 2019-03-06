Thomas Trayne

HAMMOND, IN - Thomas Trayne, 98, of Hammond, passed away, Sunday March 3, 2019. He is survived by his devoted niece and nephew Susan and Richard Bakker, nephews Ron (Barbara) Kisfalusi, John Trayne, Tom Kisfalusi, nieces Jeanne (Chuck) Satterfield, Laura Thornton, Arlene (Bob) Marcineck, devoted caregivers Tracy and Meaghan. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Marie Trayne.

Visitation will be Wednesday March 6, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN 46323, with a Funeral Mass beginning at 10:00 a.m., Fr. Charles Mosley officiating.

Thomas was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, past member of the Musicians Union Local 203, past member of Local 1010, and he retired from Inland Steel after 44 years of service. Memorials may be given to the church in memory of Thomas.

For additional information, please contact HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.