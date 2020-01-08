Thomas W. Iseminger

VALPARAISO, IN -

Thomas W. Iseminger, 82 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. He was born March 10, 1937 in Gary to William and Sue (Williams) Iseminger. Tom made his career as a mail carrier with the United States Postal Service in Gary for almost 40 years retiring in 1992. Bowling at Camelot Lanes and Hobart Lanes filled his leisure time along with the countless road trips to tournaments over the years. He was fortunate enough to have bowled two 300 games and to have survived the emotional turmoil of having rolled 299 and 298 games. Watching Cubs baseball and cheering on the Indiana Hoosiers were also cherished past times.

He is survived by his children: Scott (Gina) Iseminger of Southport, Jeff (Annette) Iseminger of Fair Oaks, Marci Tuttle of Valparaiso, Denia (Dan) Calgaro of Valparaiso, Guy Iseminger of Chesterton; grandchildren, Damian, Micah, Derek, Brock, Justin, Matt & Christa and 9 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and one grandson, Jaman Iseminger.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to the .