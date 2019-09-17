Thyrza S. Otterbacher

VALPARAISO, IN - Thyrza S. Otterbacher, 84, of Valparaiso passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019. She was born October 6, 1934 in Zion, IL to Theodore and Marjorie (Shaw) Otterbacher. Thyrza graduated from Lawrence College and received her M.A. from the University of Iowa in Education. Her career spanned 35 years beginning at Danville, IL, Gary, IN then at Harrison Jr High School in Merrillville where she taught 7th grade English. Thyrza was an avid reader, lover of poetry and crossword puzzle aficionado. She was a member of the American Association of University Women and the D.A.R. Over the years Thyrza shared her home and her heart with many feline companions.

Thyrza is survived by her niece, Tracy (Fred) Traut of Valparaiso, nephews, Andrew (Kathy) Otterbacher of Sterling, VA, Scott (Christine) Otterbacher of Valparaiso, great-nephews, Matthew and Noah Traut, Max, Brett and Reid Otterbacher and great-niece, Cas Otterbacher. She was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Theodore H. and Rupert B. Otterbacher.

A visitation will be held Friday from 3:00-5:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with Funeral service beginning at 5:00 p.m. with cremation to follow. Private burial of the urn will take place at Olivet Memorial Park in Zion, IL. Memorial donations may be made to the VNA Hospice of NWI.