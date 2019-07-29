Tiffani Robin Filan

VALPARAISO, IN -

Tiffani Robin Filan, age 40 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born on October 25, 1978 in Valparaiso, IN to John and Roxanne (Nicolosi) Dedrick.

Tiffani is survived by her loving husband of over 17 years, Michael Filan; daughter, Peyton Filan; son, Gavin Filan; her Mother, Roxanne Dedrick; Father, John (Mary) Dedrick; sister, Carrie (Brad) Martin; her mother and father in law, Pat and Linda Filan; maternal grandmother, Martha Susan Nicolosi; sisters in law, Cathleen Filan and Laura (Ben) Roberson; aunts, Pam Nicolosi and Karen (Randy) Byrne, Lisa (Steve) Gorchoff; uncles, Paul (Miriam) Nicolosi, and Doug Dedrick; Nieces, Madison, Ashlee, and Reese Martin, Gaby and Annabelle Roberson; nephew, Will Roberson; friends since childhood, Kathy Fleming and Kori Hancock; and many extended family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Paul J. Nicolosi; paternal grandparents, June and Bob Dedrick.

Tiffani in her younger years loved to snow ski, water ski and enjoyed white water rafting. She loved life and people. She didn't know a stranger and made friends wherever she went. Tiffani had a smile that lit up a room when she walked in. She had a passion for cooking and food. Tiffani was a strong warrior from the beginning of birth until her last breath.

Mass of Christian Burial for Tiffani will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at St. Teresa of Avila Catholic Church, 1511 LaPorte Ave., Valparaiso, IN 46383 with Fr. Douglas Mayer celebrating. A memorial visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Tiffani's family will host a celebration of her life directly following.

Arrangements made with EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Tiffani's honor may be made to The American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 Bryn Mawr Ave., Ste. 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or www.abta.org.

