MERRILLVILLE, IN - Timothy A. Bermingham, age 79, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday April 1, 2020 with his children by his side. Tim grew up in Lansing, IL where he meet "His Girl" Ellen Carter, his first love, who he was married to for 58 years. Tim joined the United States Navy in 1958 and was stationed in San Diego, CA. He strongly believed in the union where he belonged to Teamster 142, where he served as a Union Steward and was also a member of local 786. He always had a good joke and loved to make you laugh. He loved his classic cars and if you name it, he probably owned it at some point in his life. Many referred to Tim as: fearless, strong, fun loving, respected, loving, understanding, devoted, encouraging, a consistent role model and the list continues. In the days prior to our father passing, our brother found a quote that we thought was very fitting for our father. "Fate told the warrior, you cannot weather the storm. The warrior whispered back, I am the storm."

Tim is survived by his children Timothy (Pam) Bermingham Jr., Dana (Art) Rauch, Tara (Ken) Brozak and Tiffany (Tim) Kelley; along with his brothers Tom (Sandy), Denny (Sharon), Keith (Elsie) and Brad Bermingham; sister-in-law Janice Bermingham and brother-in-law Alan Clark; with numerous, brothers and sister from the Carter Family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Ellen Bermingham, daughter Deborah Poeta, his parents Edmond Bermingham and Winifred Durfee, brothers Pat and Kevin Bermingham and sisters, Judith Clark and Deborah Bermingham.

A Celebration of Life for Timothy A. Bermingham, to be determined at a later date.