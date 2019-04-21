Timothy "Tim" D. Ellis

WESTVILLE, IN -

Timothy "Tim" D. Ellis of Westville, formerly of Valparaiso and Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019.

Survived by sons: Robert Ellis, Timothy Ellis; step-son, John Blake; grandson, Zachary Ellis; granddaughter, Sydney Ellis; and niece, Brandy (Andrew) Ward (nee McKittrick). Preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Ruth Ellis, and sister, Judy McKittrick.

Tim was a graduate of Merrillville High School, Class of 1965. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War era. He then became a millwright working for Bethlehem Streel and then Mittal Steel with 38 years of service combined.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Tom Shanahan officiating. At rest Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville.

Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.