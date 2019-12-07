Timothy D. VanderTuuk

HEBRON, IN - Timothy D. VanderTuuk, Sr., age 79, of Hebron, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019.

Timothy is survived by his wife of 59 years, Charlotte "Sue" VanderTuuk; children: Mary Jane Cleland, Beverly Ann (Dan) Sawyer, Timothy Dale (Carly) VanderTuuk, Jr., Douglas Scott (Sonja) VanderTuuk; ten grandchildren: Cass (Jeremy) Adler, Wes (Shayna) Miller, Eric (Courtney) Miller, Austin Miller, Neal Cleland, Alex Cleland, Paige Cleland, Frankie Lara, Hannah Petersen, and Grace Petersen; five great-grandchildren: Daniel Adler, Trinity Adler, Beau Miller, Scout Miller, and Rhett Miller; brother, Mike (Laurel) VanderTuuk; and sister, Grace Kaznak.

Timothy was preceded in death by his parents: John Edward and Mable Iris VanderTuuk.

Timothy was employed at Gatlin Plumbing for over 40 years and Owner of V&H Excavating for 35 years. He was a member of United Association of Plumbers for 60 years and the Presbyterian Church of Highland. Timothy enjoyed farming, boating, water skiing, snowmobiling, mowing and most of all, being surrounded by family and friends.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, December 9, 2019, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Center, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Rev. Elizabeth Kaznak-Hall officiating. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

