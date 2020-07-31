Timothy "Tim" Dowling

SAVANNAH, TN - Timothy "Tim" Dowling, of Savannah, TN formerly of Cedar Lake/Lowell, IN, passed away on July 27, 2020 after lengthy illness. He was born March 7, 1956.

Tim is survived by his wife Sandra (Handley) Dowling and son Jonathan; sisters: Sharon (Joe) Kemper, Hawthorn Wood, IL and Kim (Joe) Rafferty, Sparta, TN.

Tim was preceded in death by his twin girls: Catherine and Christen Dowling; parents: Tom and Wilma Dowling and his sister Debbie (Dowing) Parman; grandparents: Pike and Katie Dowling, Walter and Alyce Von Borstel; his in-laws: Marvin and Ilene Handley; and brother-in-law: Dennis Handley.

Tim was a graduate of Hanover Central HS, Cedar Lake, Class of 1974. He worked on the IHB RR in Gibson and later as a RR consultant in the states, Peru and Africa.

Services to be held at a later date.