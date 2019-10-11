Timothy "Tim" C. Gross

VALPARAISO, IN - Timothy "Tim" C. Gross, age 58 of Valparaiso, passed away on September 28, 2019 surrounded by family. He was born March 23, 1961 to Francis and Opal Gross. He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Gross, his cherished daughter, Jill Gross and one niece, Rebecca Schneider.

He is survived by his mother Opal Gross, two brothers, two sisters, grandson, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Tim was known for his love of cars, motorcycles, and enjoying time spent with his friends. Tim had a unique skill set and enjoyed using his talent to create custom artwork on cars, motorcycles and guitars. Tim made friends easily and many have stories of the fun they had with him.

