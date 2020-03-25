Timothy J. Petrak

WHITING, IN - Timothy J. Petrak, age 61, of Whiting, passed away on Monday March 23, 2020. He is survived by his sister-in-law Yvonne Petrak, his niece Anastasia (Bryan) Cole, his great nieces and nephews Jasmine, Alyssa, Bry, Chaz, Jaden and Austin.

Friends are invited to meet with the family at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN on Friday, March 27, 2020 from 10:00 AM until time of service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Stanley J. Dominik officiating. Burial will follow at St. John St. Joseph Cemetery, Hammond, IN. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents Matthew J. and Catherine F. Petrak, his brother Matthew R. Petrak and his sister Kathleen "Kathy" Ann Petrak. Timothy was retired from the City of Whiting. He was a huge Chicago Cubs fan and he always wanted a Jeep.

