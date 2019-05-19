Timothy Mays

GARY, IN - Timothy Mays, 63, of Gary, passed away on Friday, May 17, 2019.He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years: Cherylon Mays; cherished sons: Tim (Lindsey) and Chris (Mandy); treasured grandchildren: Tristen, Faith and Lyle (on the way); his beloved mother: Nessie Mays; and dear sister: Debbie Mays; and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Perry Mays and Brother, Greg Mays.

Tim was a life-long resident of Gary. He was a mechanical supervisor at USG, and retired after nearly 31 years of dedicated service. He will forever be remembered for his love of classic rock – from Pink Floyd to Charlie Daniels – and everything in between. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved spending his time outdoors even more when his family was near.

He was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, brother and son who will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM with visitation from 10:00 AM until time of service at RENDINA FUNERAL HOME, 5100 Cleveland Street, Gary, IN 46408. For information, call 219-980-1141 or visit www.mycalumetpark.com.