Timothy Noonan

Timothy Noonan, 55, peacefully passed away on Saturday, February 16th. He is survived by his wife, April (Nicholson) and his brothers, Joe, Mark (Terri), Tony (Karyl) and Ted (Amy). Also survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Preceded by his mother (Patricia), father (Patrick) and sister (Christine).

Funeral services will be held at BURNS-KISH in Munster, IN on Wednesday, February 20th from 3:00-8:00, with a service at 7:30p.m.

