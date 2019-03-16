Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy P. Granger.

Timothy P. Granger

CROWN POINT, IN - Timothy P. Granger, age 74 of Crown Point, passed away March 12, 2019. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 62, and worked as a materials manager for various pharmaceutical companies. He was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church as well as the Model A Ford Club. Tim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Christie (nee Wisniewski), children, Karen, Edward, Timothy (Miki) Granger; two grandchildren, Kevin and Sena; siblings, Fred (E.J.) Granger, Joe (Billie Faye) Granger, Patty (John) Zeeman.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com