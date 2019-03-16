Timothy P. Granger

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy P. Granger.

Timothy P. Granger

CROWN POINT, IN - Timothy P. Granger, age 74 of Crown Point, passed away March 12, 2019. He was a graduate of Hammond High School, Class of 62, and worked as a materials manager for various pharmaceutical companies. He was a member of St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church as well as the Model A Ford Club. Tim was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

Tim is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Christie (nee Wisniewski), children, Karen, Edward, Timothy (Miki) Granger; two grandchildren, Kevin and Sena; siblings, Fred (E.J.) Granger, Joe (Billie Faye) Granger, Patty (John) Zeeman.

A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Funeral Home
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Mar. 16, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.