Timothy P. Kompier

WHITING, IN - Timothy P. Kompier, 73 of Whiting passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer, at the University of Chicago Medical Center. He is survived by his beloved wife of 20 years, Laura R. Wright; loving father of Karl (Kelly Ann) Kompier, Kelli (Ken) Kieltyka, Melanie (Eric) Zoliner and Sarah (Rick) Macielewicz; cherished grandfather of Lauren (CJ) Turner, Destiny Smith, Regina Smith, Kyle Kompier, Aaron Smith, Nicole Biel, Kevin Kompier, Michael Biel, Anabelle Zoliner, Lucy Zoliner, Ashley Kieltyka and Steve Kieltyka; adoring great grandpa of Makayla Turner and Athena Fritag; dear brother-in-law of Pam Kaminsky Kompier; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Paul Kompier and Nels Kompier.

Tim Kompier was born on September 29, 1945 to Paul Kompier and Eirene (Papp) Kompier McManus and was a lifelong resident of Whiting. He was a graduate of Whiting High School, Class of 1963 and received his Bachelor of Science Degree from Indiana State University, where he was a member of the Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity and his Masters Degree in Elementary Administration and Psychology from Purdue University. Tim was a dedicated educator. He taught at Nathan Hale Elementary School, Whiting and Heritage Middle School, Lansing, IL, was principal of Nathan Hale Elementary School, Lansing, IL from 1973-1983 and served as an Intervention Specialist at Nathan Hale Elementary School, Whiting, from 2005 to his retirement in 2015. He coached basketball, football and baseball for the School City of Whiting and Heritage Middle School, Lansing, IL (Director, Summer Basketball Program) and did volunteer coaching at Bishop Noll Institute, Hammond and at Sacred Heart School, Whiting. Through his tenure he received the PTA Life Membership Award, 1980, the Lansing Rotary Club Teacher of the Year Award, 1990, was a member of Indiana State University Blue Key Honor Society, was nominated for the Disney Teacher of the Year Award and was an honore and committee member of the School City of Whiting's Buckley Wall of Fame. Tim was a devoted "Whitingite" and had served on the City of Whiting Redevelopment Committee, the Whiting Library Board, was chairman of the Whiting Library Centennial Committee, served as MC/announcer of the Whiting Little League, 4th of July and Christmas Parades and was an organizer and coordinator for the Cystic Fibrosis Walk-a-Thon. A devoted husband, father and grandpa, Tim will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Memorials to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 150 Michigan Ave., #1550. Chicago, IL 60601, would be appreciated.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Tim's life will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting. www.baranfh.com (219) 659-4400