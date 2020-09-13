1/
Timothy R. Brown
1958 - 2020
Timothy R. Brown

KOUTS, IN - Timothy R. Brown, 62, of Kouts passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020. He was born May 29, 1958 to Robert and Gloria (Masek) Brown and graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1976. Tim immediately began his career as a diesel mechanic with U.S. Steel and attained the #1 ranking on the Seniority Board with 43 years of service prior to his retirement this past July. Along with his wife, Donna, he owned and operated The Koffee Kup restaurant in Kouts for 14 years, perpetually endearing themselves to the community. Tim was a past Worshipful Master of Porter Lodge #137 F&AM and Orak Shrine. Active membership at Salem Church in Wanatah and the Sons of the American Legion, without mentioning all those antique Allis-Chalmers tractors kept his busy schedule full.

On August 25, 1979 he married Donna Manske who survives along with his brother, Thomas (Rhonda) Brown; brothers-in-law: Joe (Arlene) Manske and Dave Manske and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. He was very sadly preceded in death by their only daughter, Jennifer Brown in 2004, his parents, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Tom and Maryanne Manske.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Kosanke Funeral Home, Kouts with public Masonic Rites beginning at 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Salem United Church of Christ, Wanatah with burial to follow at Salem Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Salem Church or Kouts Scholarship Fund in memory of Jenny Brown, P.O. Box 699, Kouts, IN 46347.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
SEP
17
Service
07:00 PM
Kosanke Funeral Home
SEP
18
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Salem United Church of Christ
Funeral services provided by
Kosanke Funeral Home
105 East Indiana Avenue
Kouts, IN 46437
(219) 766-2224
