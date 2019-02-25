Timothy R. "Tim" Snow

Timothy R. Snow "Tim"

HAMMOND, IN - Timothy Ray Snow, age 55 of Hammond, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, February 20, 2019.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 33 years, Rebecca I. Snow (nee Morris); two children: Tim and Robert Snow; two grandchildren; Dillon and Madelyn Snow; mother, Joyce Snow; mother in-law, Dolores Morris; special uncle Harold Porter; many extended family members, nieces, nephews and good friends. Preceded in death by his father Relton Snow and father in-law, John Morris.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville. Friends are invited to meet with the family for a time of visitation on Tuesday, February 26th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Tim was born in Rockford, IL and raised in Hammond. He was a 1982 graduate of Morton High School. Tim was retired after 25 years as a Union Local 41 Laborer. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, attending concerts, fishing, hunting and spending time with friends and family. Tim was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed.

Published in The Times on Feb. 25, 2019
