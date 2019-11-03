Tivadar Horzsa

Obituary
Tivadar Horzsa

VALPARAISO, IN - Tivadar Horzsa, age 94 of Valparaiso, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (2700 Willowcreek, Portage) on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. Funeral services will follow at 6:00 P.M. from Pruzin Brothers Chapel with Father Alphonse Skerl officiating. Cremation will follow services. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to view his full obit and to share online condolences. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Times on Nov. 3, 2019
