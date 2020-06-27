Todd Allen Steele Sr.
Todd Allen Steele Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Todd Allen Steele Sr. passed away on June 23, 2020.

Preceded in death by his mother, Rachel Marrs Steele; grandparents, Floyd and Idella George Marrs; and Vertal and Freya Snodgrass Steele.

Survived by his sons: T. J. Steele and Anthony Steele; grandson, Brantley Allen Steele; father, Bill Steele; sister, Paula Rae Russell-Steele; longtime companion, Shawn Renee Bentley; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation is 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Saturday at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home with funeral services at 2:00 p.m. Interment at Flintville Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 1st Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398 (931) 967-2222 www.moorecortner.com



Published in The Times on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Visitation
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Moore-Cortner Funeral Home
