Todd Ryan Polgar

GRIFFITH, IN - Todd Ryan Polgar, age 34, of Griffith, IN passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. He was a beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, and uncle. He was a 2005 graduate of Griffith High School. He is survived by his brothers Eric (Taylor), Rob (Deana), Frank (Lori) Polgar, step-mother Diane Polgar, Aunt Denise and Uncle Paul Tennola, Uncle Greg Marren (Cheryl), Uncle Daniel Marren (Jeanne), and Aunt Candace Marren. He had six nephews, two nieces, and many cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his loving mother Carole Polgar (nee Marren), father Robert Polgar, grandmother Harriet Marren (nee Minninger), grandfather George Marren, and Uncle James Marren.

Visitation will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd (one block south of Ridge Rd) Highland, IN, 46322 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. with a Funeral Service at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Burial at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens.

Todd was a very caring happy soul who never knew a stranger. He provided loving, supportive, and compassionate care for his mother. He was a natural athlete and an avid sports fan. He had a passion for cooking and especially loved trying new recipes out on his Grandma.

He will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he has touched.

