Toliver Leo Vines
1928 - 2020
Toliver Leo Vines

MUNSTER , IN – Toliver Leo Vines, 91, of Munster, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lowell Healthcare in Lowell, IN. He was born in Quinton, AL on December 3, 1928.

Toliver retired from LTV Steel in 1990 after 30 years of service.

He is survived by his children, Karen (Greg) Zivich and Claude (Martha) Roberson, grandchildren Kimberly (Ryan) Schiefelbein, Brent (Amanda) Roberson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Toliver was preceded in death by his beloved wife Mary Vines of 39 years, his parents, Ira and Rosa (Glaze) Vines, 13 brothers and sisters and other family members.Family and friends may visit at CHAPEL LAWN FUNERAL HOME, 8178 Cline Ave. Crown Point, IN 46307 - from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Pastor James Williams be officiating. Burial will follow at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In order to maximize the safety of our community, masks will be required in the funeral home.To leave words of kindness and memories shared please visit Toliver's special page at www.ChapelLawnFunerals.com.




Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
JUL
30
Service
01:00 PM
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Lawn Funeral Home
8178 Cline Avenue
Crown Point, IN 46307
2193659554
