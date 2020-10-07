Tom Vierk

LANSING, IL - Tom Vierk, age 87, a lifelong resident of Lansing, and a proud member of the congregation of St. Johns Evangelical Lutheran Church, passed away at home on Friday October 2, 2020, surrounded by his devoted family. Tom is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Norma Vierk (nee Jones); his sister, Nancy Salzwedal, and her husband Robert; brother, Vernon Vierk, and his wife Roberta. He is also survived by his Children: David Vierk, and his wife Michelle; Kathy Lathen, and her husband Jay; and his youngest, Lori Szymanski, and her husband John. Further, Tom is fortunate to have seven wonderful grandchildren: Brian and Alyssa Vierk; Ally, Tommy, and Hannah Lathen; and Jordan and Megan Szymanski.

Friends may visit with Tom's family on Thursday October 8, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. We are asking visitors to follow mask-wearing and social distancing protocols. Funeral services for Tom will be private.

Tom was a remarkable man who spent his life caring for others and putting a smile on all those around him. After serving honorably as a marine in Korea, he graduated from the University of Illinois with a Bachelor of Arts in Marketing. Tom then set off on his adventure, a year of solo travels sleeping in his wood paneled station wagon, working odd jobs, and meeting people from across the country. But Tom couldn't stay away from his cherished Lansing. He soon returned to join his brother Vern to take the helm of Vierk's Furniture, which their father founded. Over the last 25 years, you would have found Tom at Lynwood Bowl, graciously receiving anyone looking for a lane, a coffee, or just some sage advice. He was very devoted to the Lansing Country Club and spent many hours trying to improve his golf game and enjoying friends. Tom's favorite spot, has always been on a lake with his family, be it Koontz Lake with his children, or Fish Lake with his grandchildren. Tom was loved by so many. Though his sharp humor and contagious spirit will be greatly missed, those who knew him know they are better for it.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Tom Vierk Memorial Fund for Disabled American Veterans at https://www.gofundme.com/f/tom-vierk-memorial-fund-for-disabled-veterans.